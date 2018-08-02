SSO: Search warrant served in Sarasota leads to meth lab FIND

An investigation into stolen lawn equipment leads to a meth lab bust in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office 42 year old Jon Goodman was arrested after detectives discovered a methamphetamine manufacturing lab during a search at his home at 2437 Vinson Avenue.

They found chemicals that are used to make meth as well as the stolen property.

Goodman, who has prior arrests related to narcotics violations and fraud, is charged him with grand theft and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Charges related to the meth lab are still pending.