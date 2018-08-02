Someone on the Suncoast You Should Know: Jesus “JR” Garraus

SARASOTA – Tucked away on Packinghouse Rd., you’ll find Jesus Garraus, or as you probably know him, “JR.”

He bought his restaurant in 199 and says JR’s Old Packinghouse Café is the quintessential family restaurant.

“My brother, my son, my aunt, we’re all involved here; my mother-in-law’s involved here,” Garraus said.

No matter your taste, you’re almost guaranteed to find something on the menu you’ll like.

“We have everything from burgers, Cubans and wings, to real mashed potatoes, black beans and rice,” Garraus said.

He goes back to his roots to whip up the restaurant’s specialty: Cuban food.

“My aunt does all the Cuban food cooking,” Garraus said. “They come from Miami to eat this stuff, so it’s pretty neat in that regard.”

From how the restaurant looks now, you wouldn’t even know what happened to it two summers ago.

“We had a fire in June of 2016,” Garraus said.

He says he’ll never forget getting that call.

“There’s 80 firefighters everywhere, from Longboat Key to North Port. Every firefighter in the area was here,” Garraus said. “It was a lot going on. We made the cover for Sarasota County that year.”

It took his family eight months to get the Packinghouse back on its feet.

“We were here every day trying to get it back together,” Garraus said.

Now they’ve been back up and running since Feb. 2017.

Before and after the fire, he says his favorite part of running his Old Packinghouse Café hasn’t changed.

“The happy faces…the happy faces,” Garraus said.

The family-owned restaurant approaches 20 years in Sarasota.

“We’re doin’ well, we’re goin’ strong, and there you go,” Garraus said.

The restaurant also has live music every night.

For a list of their events, visit their Facebook page.