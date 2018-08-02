REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin catches up after Tampa concert

Kick-starting the Midwest rock scene, singing and performing live consecutively for 48 years, selling over 22 million albums in the US and over 40 million albums worldwide with his band, lead singer Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon caught up with SNN last week after his show in Tampa.

Kevin tells us about his current tour and the joy that performing constantly brings to him and his bandmates.

“We just decided that we are gunna have some fun. So we just loaded the set with pretty much an onslaught of hit songs. You know we just wanted to go out there and play a set that is just really gunna give the audience exactly what they want. It’s an amazing experience and I really look forward to that energy exchange,” said Cronin.

Kevin says these experiences have recently inspired him to start a journal, to document all of his feelings. Now, this journal has turned into a book he is currently writing, slated to be completed by the end of the tour.