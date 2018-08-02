Political Corner: Recapping GOP rally in Sarasota

SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson talk about some of the intriguing primary races on the Suncoast on the GOP side.

The candidates are coming off a weekend rally and straw poll at Robart’s Arena in Sarasota that drew more than 1,200 voters.

Business owner Melissa Howard and attorney and veteran Tommy Gregory are battling it out to be the Republican nominee in State House District 73.

James Buchanan, son of U.S. House Rep. Vern Buchanan, is trying to win the primary in House District 74 after coming up short against Democrat Margaret Good in a special election in District 72 earlier this year. He’s running against a formidable opponent in North Port Commissioner Linda Yates.

Another race coming into focus pits two well-known local politicians with their sights set on Washington. State Sen. Greg Steube and State Rep. Julio Gonzalez are the front-runners to win the primary for Florida Congressional District 17.

Anderson gives his analysis on the races ahead of the Aug. 28 primary.