Part of 10th Street West downtown Bradenton collapses after puncture of a water main

MANATEE COUNTY – A puncture to a water main in downtown Bradenton Thursday causes flooding and part of the street collapses.

City of Bradenton says it happened after 10 A.M. at the intersection of state road 64 west and 10th St. West.

A utility company drilled into the street and punctured a ten inch water pipe.

After city workers shut off the water the asphalt affected collapsed.

One witness says water flooded from the intersection all the way down to Hampton Suites hotel on 10th St. West.

No one suffered any injuries and the water left sediment on the street.

One lane on state road 64 west and the north side of 10th St. West will be shut down to traffic until the road is repaired.

As of now there is no timetable when the intersection will be opened up to traffic.