MyPark makes its way to the Suncoast

ELLENTON- Parking can be extremely time consuming for shoppers at the Ellenton outlet mall.

For those who want a closer spot; MyPark is a parking reservation app that let’s drivers get their space immediately or by reservation.

MyPark CEO, Luis Mayendia describes the app as ‘easy to use.’

“Now you can just drive directly to your spot you have control of the MyPark device through the app, and when you’re ready to park you just tap ‘let me in’ on your phone, the device goes down and let you park,” said Mayendia.

The MyPark app allows drivers to reserve their spot up to six months in advance.

Driver Spencer Erhartt says the initial $3 for 2-hour parking could be something that resonates with fast shoppers.

“People come hit a couple stores and leave after that so I think $3 for that, people would be all over that,” said Erhartt.

Shopper Nichole Zych isn’t too impressed by the system.

“I saw that they have kind of like signs that pop up from the ground and save a space for people. I think it’s a little bit ridiculous,” said Zych.

Zych questions if the system will actually work.

“I don’t really know if that’s going to make a big difference for people,” she explained.

Drivers using the app for the first time get a free trial and Zych says she’s willing to try it out.

“Just to experience the new technology, there’s always something new coming out so it would be kind of cool,” said Zych.

16 Mypark spaces are available at the Ellenton Premium Outlets. MyPark has 10 locations across the state of Florida. For more information visit http://usemypark.com.