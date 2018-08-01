Work underway for new Barbara Harvey elementary school in Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY – The building of the Barbara Harvey elementary school in Manatee County has begun.

Yesterday morning, local dignitaries and school officials celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking at the property.

The longtime teacher, mentor and education leader said seeing her name on the building had reinvigorated her passion.

The $28 million school, slated to open in August 2019, and will serve 820 students in a two–story brick building off Moccasin Wallow Road in Parrish.

Harvey was a teacher, administrator and school board member for 56 years in Palmetto and Manatee County.