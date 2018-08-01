Sonny’s manager in Venice robbed

SARASOTA – A Sonny’s manager was robbed by an acquaintance and a third man while trying to deposit the business’s cash at a bank.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the manager of Sonny’s BBQ asked an acquaintance, William Shepherd for a ride to work the morning of July 28.

The manager picked up three bags containing cash to be deposited in the bank and they left.

On the way to the bank Shepherd drove to Nokomis Beach when a third man, Dylan Paquin, came up behind the manager and wrapped the victim up.

Paquin cut the victim and left with the deposit bags.

They were quickly caught by deputies and arrested.

Shepherd and Paquin are each charged with robbery and being held at the Sarasota County jail.

The cash was recovered.