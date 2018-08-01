Sarasota Schools focusing on internal improvements after Sheriff’s Office declines to investigate Hundley

SARASOTA- Sarasota Sheriff’s Office won’t be investigating Principal Eddie Hundley.

Superintendent Todd Bowden asked for the investigation after Hundley recommended hiring Quentin Peterson, a teacher under investigation for a sexual relationship with a student.

Bowden says the Sheriff’s Office is the appropriate agency to make the determination to investigate, and now the district will focus on their own hiring process.

“During our investigation,” Bowden said. “We did find a flaw in our process in human resources, we fixed that process. But, I do think it’s important to test, monitor, audit, to make sure the new process is being followed, so just like anything I think it’s an area of continuous improvement making sure we’ve done the things we’re supposed to do to protect our kids.”