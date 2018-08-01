Sarasota Police encouraging the use of “safe spaces” for online transactions

SARASOTA- After a string of robberies occurred while people were using a popular online app, Sarasota Police encourage the use of “Safe Spaces” for buying and selling things online.

“The internet makes it easy for us to pretty much connect and do anything we want nowadays,” Judge said. “Whether it is online shopping or connecting with our friends, but there also comes a danger.”

Since Mid-July Sarasota Police have seen an increase in robberies from victims using the popular online market place app Letgo.

“With these incidences,” Judge said. “Victims have met with the suspects on three different occasions, where they’ve tried to sell electronics, jewelry or clothing, and in all three instances the items have been stolen and the suspect has gotten away.”

Sarasota Police Spokesperson Genevieve Judge says the investigation is ongoing, and it’s unclear if the crimes are connected.

“The suspect description on at least two of three of them is different descriptions for the suspect,” Judge said. “So we’re not sure if it’s all the same person or not at this point, but just sue to the face there have been three in such a short time period, we want our community to be aware this is happening.”

If you’re using the app, consider meeting at designated safe spaces, like the Sarasota Police Department.

“You don’t know who’s on the other end of that computer,” Judge said. “So if you’re going to be doing these online transactions, and you’re going to be doing this shopping and swapping online, and if you’re going to be meeting these individuals you’ve never met before do it in a safe location.”

People are welcome to meet in the Police Department’s Lobby during regular business hours at 2099 Adams Lane.

“So someone who’s either sworn or one of our civilians,” Judge said. “Can be standing by, you’re in a safe location here at headquarters, and it should give you kind of a red flag that if people aren’t comfortable meeting you at the police department, maybe you shouldn’t be doing business with them.”

Anyone with information on the recent robberies are asked to call Crime stoppers or the Sarasota Police Department.