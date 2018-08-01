Remembering Philanthropist Betty Schoenbaum: 1917-2018

SARASOTA –

Intro: From Ohio, to West Virginia, to Sarasota, to Israel, there are few places Philanthropist Betty Schoenbaum didn’t leave her mark.

Schoenbaum died at 100 years old Tuesday, but her impact on the Suncoast, and world, will live forever.

“My motto is, ‘Giving is living,’” Schoenbaum told SNN on her 100th birthday last September.

“You’d think it was the other way around, but that was her mantra,” Writer Gus Mollasis said.

That mantra is reflected in the title of Schoenbaum’s memoir, The Joy of Giving Is the Joy of Living, which Mollasis wrote alongside her.

“It was almost like we didn’t want it to finish,” Mollasis said.

He says born in Ohio, Schoenbaum encompassed Midwestern charm, spreading love and joy every day.

“I think she fell in love with her Alex for the same reason. He was a giver; he was a big supporter of salvation army,” Mollasis said.

It was a love founded on giving.

Betty and Alex Schoenbaum were married nearly 60 years, founding the restaurant chain Shoney’s, and building the one thing Mollasis says was more important to Betty than giving: Family.

“She has a huge family, and our hearts and minds are with them today, and always, as we remember the tremendous impact of her work,” Kameron Hodgens, PhD, Executive Director and CEO of the Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center in Sarasota.

Hodgens says Schoenbaum is remembered every day on the five acres of 14 buildings at the Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center.

“We house 17 nonprofits, all in human service,s who work every day, day in and day out, to make our community the beautiful place it is,” Hodgens said.

What Schoenbaum gave in dollars, she doubled in compassion.

“Betty led with her heart, everything she did,” Hodgens said.

She even led with her heart for her ‘heart to heart’ hugging style, where both hearts beat together.

“She’d recognize if people needed a hug, and that’s, in essence, where that hug came from, and she’d give you that hug lovingly,” Mollasis said.

He says Betty just “got it.”

“You know she got life, the small moments,” Mollasis said. “She had a beautiful view of life, not only from her beautiful penthouse, but she saw the small things, and the beauty of people.”

To learn more about the memoir, you can E-mail Mollasis at gusgeorgemollasis@gmail.com.