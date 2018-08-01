Overlooked tips on saving up for retirement

BUSINESS- When it comes to saving for retirement, the usual advice is to save more, work more, and invest more.

But experts say there are some little–known retirement tips worth following as well.

The more you save, the better chance you have at retiring on time. But according to financial experts, there are three keys to retirement often overlooked.

The first is paying off your mortgage.

Alok Deshpande with SmartPath Financial said, “For the average family, that is equivalent to 300,000 dollars more in their retirement plan. So, think about if I could just hand you 300,000 and add it to your retirement plan, you would take it.”

Matt McAleer, Executive Vice President of Cumberland Advisors in Sarasota said for many, it isn’t that simple.

“Especially housing in this area is expensive. There are easier ways to start saving for retirement,” he said.

Instead, take a look at your paycheck.

“401(k), IRAs, or an overlooked investment vehicle called a Roth IRA which is tax–free for as long as you have the account open,” McAleer said.

Second, incorporate social security into your savings.

“For most people, it’s about 60% of their retirement expenses. So, if I’m getting a check from social security for life, and its covering 60% of my expenses, that’s meaningful,” Deshpande said.

Lastly, it’s never too early to start saving.

McAleer said an incentive to start saving now is, “If you can start putting away 5-10% of your income at the age 25, it’s almost impossible not to retire a millionaire if you stay on that path for the next 40 years.”