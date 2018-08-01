Millions in grants awarded by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
15

SARASOTA – Nearly $4 million in grants has been awarded here on the Suncoast by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.

The Foundation awarded $1 million for the Lofts on Lemon affordable housing project in Sarasota, nearly $1 million to establish “creation stations” at county libraries and as much as $450,000 for the new Arcadia Boys & Girls Club.

The money from the foundation is for the “hometown heroes” portion of the “Lofts on Lemon”, in the Rosemary District between Cohen Way and Lemon Ave.

The “hometown heroes,” includes first  responders, teachers, nurses and other public service employees who need to live closer to the community they serve.

Previous articleSonny’s manager in Venice robbed
Next articleWork underway for new Barbara Harvey elementary school in Manatee
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here