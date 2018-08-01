Millions in grants awarded by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.

SARASOTA – Nearly $4 million in grants has been awarded here on the Suncoast by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.

The Foundation awarded $1 million for the Lofts on Lemon affordable housing project in Sarasota, nearly $1 million to establish “creation stations” at county libraries and as much as $450,000 for the new Arcadia Boys & Girls Club.

The money from the foundation is for the “hometown heroes” portion of the “Lofts on Lemon”, in the Rosemary District between Cohen Way and Lemon Ave.

The “hometown heroes,” includes first responders, teachers, nurses and other public service employees who need to live closer to the community they serve.