Manatee County on the hook for $4 million tax mistake

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
28

MANATEE COUNTY –  A mistake by the state means that Manatee County could have to pay Sarasota County $4 million.

During a budget meeting the Manatee County Commission received startling news that, due to an error by the state, the county may owe Sarasota County about $4 million in sales taxes.

Some sales taxes collected in the retail hub flanking University Parkway, the county line, may have been inadvertently paid to Manatee County instead of Sarasota County.

Manatee officials will pitch the argument that the state should make compensation to Sarasota County.

Nonetheless, its held up Manatee County ratifying the budget for the coming year.

Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

