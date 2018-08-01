Manatee County on the hook for $4 million tax mistake

MANATEE COUNTY – A mistake by the state means that Manatee County could have to pay Sarasota County $4 million.

During a budget meeting the Manatee County Commission received startling news that, due to an error by the state, the county may owe Sarasota County about $4 million in sales taxes.

Some sales taxes collected in the retail hub flanking University Parkway, the county line, may have been inadvertently paid to Manatee County instead of Sarasota County.

Manatee officials will pitch the argument that the state should make compensation to Sarasota County.

Nonetheless, its held up Manatee County ratifying the budget for the coming year.