Gas leak shuts down major Sarasota intersection

A major gas leak shuts down a busy intersection in Sarasota at rush hour.

The call went out at around 5:30 this afternoon construction workers ruptured a natural gas line at the north east corner of the intersection of Honore Ave and Fruitville Road.

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier tells SNN the fear is the natural gas is in the underground sewer line.

Contractors and the Sarasota County Fire Department are working now to cut off the leak.

All roads are back open and the flow of traffic is returning to normal.