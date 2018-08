Jimmy Buffet and his partners are waiting for approval from the Bradenton City Council to build one hotel with two buildings.

The hotel will be part of the One Particular Harbour Margaritaville development on Perico Island. The application submitted to the city shows a five-story, 101-room hotel and a separate building with three stories and thirty rooms. The Bradenton Planning Commission unanimously approved the changes and the city council will vote on August 8.