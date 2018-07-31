Suncoast boxing trainer hits century mark with YMCA party

SARASOTA – Boxers may not last long in the ring, but boxing trainers are another story, especially one in particular.

Matty Giglio has been training boxers, and boxing enthusiasts, for almost 80 years. Today, he marks his 100th birthday. The Evalyn Sadlier YMCA in Sarasota, where he trains 3 days a week, threw Matty a party that included his wife Ermine, Y staff, friends, students, and his ids and their kids who flew in especially for the big day.

Matty trained Golden Gloves boxers in NYC, after being a Golden Gloves boxer himself. It seems to have worked out well for his stamina.

The party had the big cake and cannoli, of course. A former protege of Matty’s, Jimmy of Nonna’s Holy Cannoli made them just like he likes it.