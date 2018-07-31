Sen. Nelson wants SunPass upgrade company investgated

TALLAHASSEE – U.S. Senator Bill Nelson wants an investigation into SunPass, and the recent problems it has been having with an overhaul of the system.

Senator Nelson is concerned SunPass customers may get hit with charges they didn’t expect.

Nelson and Michigan Senator Gary Peters want the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Conduent State and Local Solutions, Inc., the company FDOT is paying $287 million to streamline and consolidate its SunPass services.

FDOT claims $137 million toll charges have been added to customer accounts since July 9.