Principal Eddie Hundley won’t be investigated by Sarasota Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced today it will not open an investigation into principal Eddie Hundley.

Detectives met with a representative from the Sarasota County School District’s human resources department regarding their background process involving Quentin Peterson.

Peterson was arrested and charged with possession of child porn by the Palmetto Police Department.

He was hired by the Sarasota School District during the investigation.

as a result of that meeting, the sheriff’s office was not able to establish a crime had occurred within the sarasota county sheriff’s office jurisdiction.

The Sarasota County School District was informed the Sarasota Sheriff’s office would not be conducting an investigation into this matter.