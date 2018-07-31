Philanthropist Betty Schoenbaum dies at 100

SARASOTA – The Herald Tribune is reporting that Sarasota philanthropist Betty Schoenbaum has died.

Schoenbaum was 100 years old. The newspaper reports she passed away Tuesday surrounded by family.

She carried on the philanthropy her husband, Alex, and her began — well after his death in 1996. They were married 56 years.

Her name graces the Glasser–Schoenbaum Human Services Center in Sarasota. She gave generous donations to many causes over decades, including thousands of scholarships.

The Herald-Tribune reports she was a lifetime member of the center’s board. Her loss leaves a huge void of giving on the Suncoast.

She would have turned 101 next month. A celebration of her life is expected to be announced soon.