Neighbors angry at rat infested home

SARASOTA COUNTY – “There’s certain times when you cant go out there. It was bad yesterday, I was choking. My brother almost threw up.”

Home owners living next to a South Sarasota County house they say is infested with rats and rat feces are want their home owners association to do something about the unoccupied home.

The home is located on N. Cypress Pt. Drive. Linda Durkin is a neighbor. She says the house has been unoccupied for at least 2 years. She noticed rats were going in to the home last year.

“I’m afraid it needs to be gutted and if you gut it, I don’t want anything running my way. Hopefully there’s not anything alive in it anymore. Hopefully and I don’t want any rats in my house so I’m really trying to keep the doors in my house safely locked,” said Durk.

She says 1 year ago she and her siblings began calling their home owners association, Sun Reality, and the health department because after their 89 year old mother decided she didn’t want to sit outside anymore because of a smell they say was coming from the vacant house next door.

“My brother called the board of health and so did my sister and they said they couldn’t do anything inside the house just around the house. Everyone says call somebody else. Call somebody else, I can’t do anything,” said Durk.

“The smell was just horrible. It was making me sick to my stomach,” said Letitia Savage.

Durk says she’s afraid to leave her trash outside her home for trash day.

“I don’t think anyone wants to live next to a house like that. I tell everybody at work, I’m worried about my garbage so we put a lot of bones and stuff like if we have chicken in the freezer and I take the garbage with me to work so it’s not here,” said Durk.

Because of this Letitia Savage wants to move back to Chicago where she’s from.

“I just don’t belong here. I’m used to my home up in Chicago where I can sit outside, talk to the neighbors. Here I can’t,” said savage.

SNN reached out to the home owners association, and we are waiting to hear back from the property manager.