Intense red tide is causing respiratory irritation and other symptoms

Venice beach waves normally bring out beach goers, but recently it’s been bringing in dead fish. Mote Marine Lab tells us that red tide comes and goes, but this particular bloom has stayed.

“This is a very bad year, no doubt about that,” says Richard Pierce, a Senior Scientist and Associate Vice President for research at Mote Marine Laboratory. “It’s not the worst we’ve had but it’s a very intensive bloom and for some reason it seems to be hanging around.”

Pierce explained that red tide is an algae bloom that reduces oxygen in the water. He says it is a naturally occurring phenomenon and one that is hard to predict.

“One reason it’s here is because apparently this is where it’s found its home and where it can survive,” said Pierce.

After seeing red tides year after year, Nicole Krizen, a Nokomis resident says the smell around her home was so strong she had to stay inside.

“It was bad; it was burning my sinuses, burning my throat to come outside,” said Krizen. “I thought it was like a mildews smell, mixed with dead animals and fertilizer.”

Krizen says she’s lived in Florida for about 30 years and says this bloom is different.

“This is not just red tide, I’ve never seen it this bad,” she said.

Mote Marine tells us this specific red tide is causing stinging eyes, stinging nose, dry cough and can even worsen asthma. Wearing a mask can help lessen the symptoms, but Pierce says the best thing to do is avoid exposure.

“Check ahead of time before you go to the beach, so you don’t expose yourself to dead fish or to the respiratory irritation,” said Pierce.

For now, Krizen is keep her son away from the water and just hopes it’ll get better.

“This is affecting not just the coast, not just the animals, this is going to start affecting us as humans,” she said.

Mote marine lab says if you are going to the beach, check their page to see the level of red tide before you head out.