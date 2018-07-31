Former engineering technician recalls his experience assisting Apollo 11 mission

SARASOTA-The 49th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission was celebrated this month. A Sarasota man shared his experience working alongside world-famous names.

It was a space mission making history in the summer of 1969. Neil Armstrong credits the launch of Apollo 11 to more than 400,000 space workers. One of them is former engineering technician, Kenneth Samuels.

“It didn’t impress me at the time, but if I look back on it now, I was one of the very few people that really had hands–on with their training and all,” Samuels said.

Now, a Suncoast resident, Samuels helped build the 250-foot Lunar Landing Model at the Langley Research Center in Virginia as an employee of Ling–Temco–Vought.

“You could see all the way to Cape Charles, across the Bay on that thing. And I guess you could look around and find my hand-grips on some of the stuff up there,” he said.

Samuels and the crew experimented for less than a year to achieve the perfect landing.

“They would fire off their rocket and come down, aiming for a particular spot on this simulated moon,” he said.

He worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the space program’s pioneers.

Samuels said, “They were a nice bunch of people to deal with…Alan Shepard was the cocky one, he was exactly what you would think of your typical test pilot.”

He called his role in history, ‘No big deal’.

“I don’t know…it’s nothing I get excited about,” Samuels said.

But still, he holds memorabilia in a secure place and the memories he has made along the way even closer.