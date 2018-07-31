Charter school prinicipal gets support from bosses, outrage from others

Don Brennan
PALMETTO – Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden wants the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office to launch an investigation into the what he feels is misconduct by Lincoln Memorial Academy Principal Eddie Hundley.

Meanwhile, leaders at the newly formed Lincoln Memorial Academy are rallying behind principal Eddie Hundley.

Hundley is under fire for two recommendations he wrote to the Sarasota county School District for a former Lincoln Memorial Middle School teacher being investigated for a sexual relationship with a student.

That teacher, Quentin Peterson taught at Lincoln before resigning in September 2017 while under investigation for possession of child pornography, which he was later arrested for. He was hired by the Sarasota County district after those recommendations.
Lincoln Memorial Academy’s board is standing behind Hundley.

