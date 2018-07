LONGBOAT KEY – Incumbents, with name recognition, can be difficult to unseat, and Vern Buchanan has both going for him.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican, is leading his main Democratic challenger in District 16, David Shapiro, by nearly 10 percentage points in a new poll.

Buchanan has just more than 44% of the votes, while Shapiro has 34.5% with over 21 % still undecided.