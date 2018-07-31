Archer heading to Pittsburgh

TAMPA – The Tampa Bay Rays have dealt long time ace, and former face of it’s starting rotation, Chris Archer. Over the past three seasons, Archer is 22-36 with a 4.10 ERA. This decline coming from the only Ray in franchise history to record three 200 strikeout seasons.

In return, the Rays will receive Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows, right hander Tyler Glasnow, along with a player to be named. Meadows, 23, a career .291 hitter in 430 Minor League games. Winner of the National League Rookie of the Month back in May, the lefty-hitting outfielder put on a display in 49 Big League games this year.

Tyler Glasnow, 24, standing at 6-foot-8 will welcome a change of scenery posting a 5.79 ERA, across 141.1 Major League innings.