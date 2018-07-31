Apartment sales booming on Suncoast

SUNCOAST – Apartment sales are on the rise here on the Suncoast, especially from Australians.

Last month, according to the Herald Tribune, an Australian investment fund paid nearly $60 million for the 248–unit “Anson on Palmer Ranch” apartment complex.

With rent high, and in demand, here on the Suncoast, so is investor interest, from around the country, and around the world.

Also, Florida, and more specifically, the Suncoast, has once again become a prime relocation destination. This had been the second-fastest growing area in the country before the 4 hurricanes hit in August and September of 2004, and the economic recession began in 2007.