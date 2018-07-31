Apartment sales booming on Suncoast

By
Don Brennan
-
0
6

SUNCOAST – Apartment sales are on the rise here on the Suncoast, especially from Australians.

Last month, according to the Herald Tribune, an Australian investment fund paid nearly $60 million for the 248–unit “Anson on Palmer Ranch” apartment complex.

With rent high, and in demand, here on the Suncoast, so is investor interest, from around the country, and around the world.

Also, Florida, and more specifically, the Suncoast, has once again become a prime relocation destination. This had been the second-fastest growing area in the country before the 4 hurricanes hit in August and September of 2004, and the economic recession began  in 2007.

Previous articleBuchanan leading in recent District 16 poll
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here