Two morning crashes snarl traffic in I-75

SARASOTA – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating two rollover crashes that snarled traffic this morning on I–75 in Sarasota County.

FHP shut down all northbound lanes of I–75 near Kings Highway due to a deadly crash around 5 a.m.

Traffic was being detoured off the interstate at Kings Highway. Drivers could then take Kings Highway to US–41 northbound, the alternate route.

The second crash happened in the southbound lanes and was blocking some of the lanes.

North Port police were at the scene assisting.

Officers were advising everyone to avoid I–75 if possible.