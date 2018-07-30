Two alarm fire causes guests to evacuate a hotel in Manatee county

MANATEE COUNTY – A two alarm fire Monday causes guests to evacuate a hotel in Manatee County.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue says it happened just after 8:30 P.M. at the Ramada on the 7100 block of U.S. 41.

City of Bradenton and Southern Manatee Fire Departments assisted on the scene.

Firefighters noticed an active fire in a breezeway.

Two people suffered minor injuries and no one went to the hospital.

Cedar Hammock Rescue fire Marshall Eric Center says the fire did some damage.

“The fire was in a breezeway between the two between the two buildings on the first floor. It spread from the first floor it stayed on the first floor and just smoke damage to the second.”

The investigation continues and the cause is unknown.

The hotel relocated the guests who were staying there.