MANATEE COUNTY – over 350 riders registered to ride in this past weekends Smart Ride at Cyclebar in UTC.

Smart Ride is a two day ride spanning 165 miles from Miami To Key West, raising awareness for HIV and AIDS services.

There is a twelve week training schedule for the ride, but there is also more than 100 jobs for people if they do not want to get on a bike.

In it’s fifteen years its raised $9.3 million dollars.

For more information you can visit smartride.org