Sarasota Schools use partners to help prevent ‘summer hunger’

By
Samantha Sonner
-
0
3

SARASOTA- Children in Sarasota County avoided “summer hunger” this year, With the help of Sarasota County Schools and their many partners.

During the year, students are fed through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, and for over 20 years, Sarasota County Schools have expanded those programs to the summer. With the help of organizations like All Faith’s Food Banks and Boys and Girls Clubs, they are able to reach children, in their communities over the summer.

“Many of our children are living in poverty,” Director of Advancement with the Sarasota Boys and Girls Clubs Yolanda Mancha said. “Many are living in food insecure households, and reality is that in order to learn and grow they have to have those healthy meals and those full tummies. So, that’s very important to us, and it’s critical, it’s the cornerstone to anything that we do, they can’t even have fun if they’re hungry, so that’s important to us as well.”

Over the summer, kids were able to receive a hot meal for breakfast and lunch, as well as a snack to help keep them healthy all year round.

Previous articleFighting for a Cure raises $5,500 to put cancer ‘down for the count’
Samantha Sonner
Samantha Sonner
http://www.snntv.com/samantha-sonner/
Multimedia Journalist Samantha Sonner comes to the Suncoast from Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she worked as a reporter and host for KRWG TV/FM reporting on local politics, immigration, and border issues. Samantha grew up on Long Island, New York. She received her Bachelor of Science in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University. At Syracuse, she worked at WAER, the campus NPR station and interned at television stations in Central New York. Samantha is excited for the Florida Sunshine, and to be living so close to fantastic beaches. Feel free to follow her on Facebook and Twitter for story updates and news, or to send her story tips and ideas. You can also email her at samantha.sonner@snntv.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here