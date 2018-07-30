Sarasota Schools use partners to help prevent ‘summer hunger’

SARASOTA- Children in Sarasota County avoided “summer hunger” this year, With the help of Sarasota County Schools and their many partners.

During the year, students are fed through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, and for over 20 years, Sarasota County Schools have expanded those programs to the summer. With the help of organizations like All Faith’s Food Banks and Boys and Girls Clubs, they are able to reach children, in their communities over the summer.

“Many of our children are living in poverty,” Director of Advancement with the Sarasota Boys and Girls Clubs Yolanda Mancha said. “Many are living in food insecure households, and reality is that in order to learn and grow they have to have those healthy meals and those full tummies. So, that’s very important to us, and it’s critical, it’s the cornerstone to anything that we do, they can’t even have fun if they’re hungry, so that’s important to us as well.”

Over the summer, kids were able to receive a hot meal for breakfast and lunch, as well as a snack to help keep them healthy all year round.