Kids getting excited to go back to school

SARASOTA- The beginning of August marks the last few weeks of summer for students around the Sarasota area. As they look forward to the start of the school year, many of them couldn’t help but think about what they will miss most about summer.

“The trips, summer camp friends,” sixth-grader Kanariyah said.

“My Boys and Girl’s Club friends, like doing a lot of fun things,” fifth grader Mckenzee said.

“Having fun and not having to read a book every 20 minutes,” seventh grader Kiran said.

Even though some students will miss their summer friends, others look forward to meeting new friends at school.

“I’m excited to see all my friends again, and for new backpacks,” fourth grader Laura said.

Going back to school means learning more about their favorite subjects.

“Art, just expressing yourself, just everything you do, to colors you like. It’s like words in a color,” tenth grader Alexander said.

“Math is just easy for me,” fifth grader Jeremy said.

Students are also excited to work with good teachers.

“My favorite kind of teacher is the ones that understand your problem and help you one-on-one,” Alexander said.

While many are thinking about the upcoming year, some are looking forward to the next step: college.

“[I’m] kind of just working on college and trying to figure out which colleges will be best for me.”