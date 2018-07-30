Fighting for a Cure raises $5,500 to put cancer ‘down for the count’

SARASOTA- A Sarasota man who was deeply affected by cancer turned his passion for wrestling into a show to help ‘Fight for a Cure’.

It was a smack-down at the White Buffalo Sunday night.

Competitors from across the state, wrestled to earn the ‘Florida Heavyweight Wrestling Champion’ title.

But for millions across the world, the real battle is with a bigger beast every day.

Joe Abel, Founder and CEO of Fighting for a Cure said, “Everybody knows somebody that has cancer, whether they be at it or they lost their life, everybody knows somebody.”

It was an unanticipated fight lost by Abel’s father, mother, aunt, uncle and grandmother.

“Five years ago, my wife got breast cancer, and that’s when I started doing the Fighting for a Cure shows,” Abel said, “And then last year, I got diagnosed with Lymphoma and that was it…you can only take so much.”

He decided to combine the 2 things he cared about most: ending cancer and wrestling.

“We’re here to raise money for the American Cancer Society so they can finally come up with a cure and hopefully, I won’t have to deal with this anymore,” Abel said.

One star in this year’s show inspired him to push back even harder: “Miraculous” Rex Bacchus.

“I met Rex a little over a year ago. He was diagnosed with Stage 2 Intestinal Cancer and he beat it,” Abel said.

Bacchus said,”They gave me 7 months of chemotherapy and actually told me that I would never wrestle or perform inside of a ring again.”

Losing 60 pounds, he said he had no doubts he wouldn’t come out victorious.

“I knew from that point that I would make it back into the ring and here I am fighting for the championship,” he said.

Refusing to be called a hero, “I’ve never looked at myself as a role model or any sort of inspiration. I’m just too stubborn to die.”

Proving that tapping out isn’t an option, “Keep fighting. Be somebody’s hero,” Abel said.

This year, Fighting for a Cure raised $5,500 for American Cancer Society.