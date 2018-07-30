Downtown Venice beautification project is underway

After more than 100 years of charming tourists and residents, downtown Venice is getting a makeover.

Assistant City Engineer, James Clinch says downtown is already amazing, but it needed to be revitalized.

“Not only does that involve all the new pretty things were going to see, like landscaping and new roads it also involves storm water, irrigation all the pipes under the road as well,” said Clinch.

The downtown area will see changes to landscaping to drainage improvements, with all visitors benefiting.

“A lot of safety improvements needed to happen,” said Clinch. “In the last hundred years we’ve come up with a lot of safer ways to get pedestrian through the downtown are.”

The project is estimated to cost about 8 million dollars and will be completed in phases. Eastbound Venice Avenue is currently closed, but commerce remains largely uninterrupted.

“We come here every day,” said Phil Blatchford, a Venice resident. “I always thought this looked great, last time I was here, so if they’re going to make it look even better, I think that’ll be fantastic.”

Although the parking lot is open and there are crosswalks’ leading to the shops, John Reilly a server at T.J. Carney says the project is affecting business.

“I’m sure everything is going to be beautiful and they’re going to do a good job but it’s just tough going through what’s usually slow making it even slower,” said Reilly.

Even through the construction, the city, business owners and residents all want the same thing.

“I think everybody should come and see Venice, it’s a great place to come to,” said Blatchford.