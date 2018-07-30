Defense attorneys want judge to withdraw from criminal cases

Kathy Leon
SARASOTA – Suncoast defense attorneys argue that a Suncoast judge should withdraw from criminal cases.

12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Brian Iten,a former prosecutor, is being asked to disqualify himself from presiding over their clients’ criminal cases because of the appearance of prosecutors and law enforcement bias.

The allegations come as  Iten is on the Aug. 28 ballot to maintain his position.

He has been endorsed by State Attorney Ed Brodsky and prominent law enforcement officers.

According to the Herald-Tribune Iten denied those motions as being “legally insufficient.”

When considering a motion to disqualify, a judge does not have to determine the truth or accuracy of the allegation but strictly “legal sufficiency.”

