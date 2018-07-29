North Port man dies from injuries in Saturday crash

NORTH PORT – A North Port man has died after suffering critical injuries early Saturday morning following a two-car crash on I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 12:45 A.M. on I-75 South near mile marker 190. Roger Solorzano was in the right lane when FHP says he left the roadway and attempted to correct himself Solorzano veered into the center lane hitting the rear of a second vehicle.

Solorzano’s vehicle proceeded to leave the roadway and collided with a tree, Solorzano was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life threatening injures.

The other driver, Brittany Gonzalez from St. Petersburg was taken to Venice Bayfront Hospital with minor injuries.