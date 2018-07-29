New roundabout sculpture installed

SARASOTA – You can’t get around Sarasota without seeing the newest public art sculpture. The piece was installed on Sunday morning, and the city plans on installing sculptures in each of the roundabouts being constructed. Residents are looking forward to seeing more.

“We’ve come by a couple times today already. I think the piece looks fantastic, we’ve seen some Jorge’s other sculptures in Sarasota and the more the merrier,” said Rob Brady.

“BRAVO!” The sculpture installed at the Orange Avenue and Ringling Boulevards was created by artist Jorge Blanco. Chosen out of more than 160 submissions the piece is capturing the attention of Suncoast residents.

“I love Jorge’s work and I was so excited when I first heard his art piece was going to be selected for the roundabout,” said Jennifer Mumford Brady. I think he’s such a talented artist he represents our vibrant community I think the energy that is displayed in his piece is absolutely for Sarasota.”

Standing tall and standing out, the piece is over 18 feet tall and needed a crane to be installed.

“I love the colors,” said Jennifer Mumford Brady. “I think the brightness, the white, the yellow, the red, and it’s all this interacting almost this kind of musical expression. I just love the piece.”

Suncoast locals admiring the new piece say part of the reason they love Sarasota is the art.

“Well I think it’s part of our culture here in Sarasota, and I think it helps us to look unique and memorable as people travel here and see some of the art that we’ve got,” said Rob Brady

The city is planning to install another sculpture at the Palm and Cocoanut Avenues roundabout. The city is also planning on installing lighting for “Bravo!”