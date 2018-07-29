Greatness Beyond Measure celebrates 10 years

SARASOTA – Mentors and youth fill the Ringling College of Art & Design for The 10th Annual GBM Teen Summit takes charge of empowering youth on the Suncoast through arts and leadership worskshops.

“It’s trying to have young people inspired about what they might want to do in the future. What opportunities might be out there. In many ways that’s what we’re all about, helping young people determine their future and get ready for their future,” said Larry Thompson.

GBM does this in many ways, one way – utilizing a teen council to prepare for the annual event.

“I’m interested in sociology as well as entrepreneurship so I think the main thing that it’s prepared me for is the business world and learning how to communicate my ideas and properly run something,” Imani Barnett who is a recent high school graduate and GBM Teen Council Chair.

“People can have opportunities. We do the Shark Tank. We have people who don’t have the money or the platform to share their ideas so we give them the platform so they can branch out and have more opportunites,”Erica Pitts who is an incoming high school senior and GBM Teen Council Co-Chair.

Opportunities, Melanie Thomas created with people on her team ten years ago…. She spearheaded bringing local and national talent and leaders to the teen summit.

“They can speak for 10 minutes and change a life forever and that’s what it’s all about making an impact and that lasting impression,” said Thomas.

Lasting impressions like this one from guest speaker, Fonzworth Bently, who you may know from starring in Outkast music videos and Executive Producing the Juneteenth episode of Blackish.

“No means now I know you’re not the person God designed for me to partner with to get this done. When you hear a no be excited about don’t get frustrated about it. Just understand and know that was not the person designed for you to get that thing done,” said Bently (Derek Watkins).