Free lipstick at the MAC store in UTC mall for National Lipstick Day

SARASOTA – On National Lipstick Day, MAC stores across the nation are offering free lipstick to all guests.

For their second year, MAC is giving out nine different free shades of lipstick; one per customer.

With overwhelming lines at the UTC mall, MAC is giving out wristbands to customers while supplies last.

Sharon Piotrowski who’s out shopping says she came to UTC mall after finding out from MAC’s website that it was national lipstick day.

“I thought why not, come and see if I could get one! So uhm I went to Macy’s first and I got one there and now I’m at the MAC store and I’m going to get another one for my children,” said Piotrowski

With the usual price tag of $18 and limited supply, MAC’s selection at UTC mall quickly dropped to only four shades by this afternoon.