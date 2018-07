SARASOTA- Sarasota Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a woman Sunday evening.

Officials tell SNN a 38–year–old white woman was found dead in her home in the 1600 block of 17th Street.

The initial call came in just after 4 p.m., where officers and detectives from SPD’s Crime Scene Unit responded.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and the public is in no danger at this time.