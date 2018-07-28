Smart Ride Celebrates 15th Anniversary

MANATEE – Over 350 riders registered to ride in Saturday morning’s Smart Ride at Cyclebar UTC.

Smart Ride is a two day ride spanning 165 miles from Miami to Key West raising money for HIV and Aids services and in its 15 years has raised $9.3 Million.

Team captain Erin O’Conner says her team follows a 12 week training schedule to prepare for the ride, but says there are other options available to those who want to help.

“So we also have another option which is called crewing. Crewing is a volunteer situation where you can volunteer at pit stops, bike transportation, set up orientation, closing ceremonies. There is more than 100 jobs for people if they do not want to ride” O’Connor said.

