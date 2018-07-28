Republican candidates address voters at Robarts Arena for upcoming midterm elections

SARASOTA – Suncoast voters got the chance to hear from Florida Republican candidates running for office in the 2018 midterm elections first hand at Robarts Arena.

“This is obviously an opportunity for republican to come out here and see what their candidates are running for, how they’re running and kind of get an idea of who they’re running for,” said Barry Schmoyer.

Many voters are undecided in who they are voting for, but joining the crowd they came out to learn more.

“Some of them I don’t know much about, so I thought I’d be able to get some of the information about them and do a better job and seeing whose running against who and what they actually stand for,” said Robert Singer.

Talking hot topics, from the economy, immigration, and education, candidates took the opportunity to meet with their voters, shake their hand, and hopefully get their vote.

“I believe that that’s a message that resonates with this crowd and I’m here that they’re here 30 days out from the election to listen,” said Adam Putnam, a republican candidate for governor.

Hundreds of people cheered as Governor Rick Scott took the stage and addressed the crowd, others stood on tables in protest. Police were there to escort protesters out of the arena. One voter hoping that during this political season American’s can stand together in spite of or differences.

“Let’s all work together, let’s make peace and keep the republic moving forward,” said

Rick Wallenda.

Voters’ are preparing to support their party by voting in the midterm elections and hoping their voices are heard.

“You take your chances and hopefully they’ll keep their word,” said Clemmie Rounds.