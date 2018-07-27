Former Ed Smith announcer Ed ‘Edwards’ Peteja arrested on child porn possession charges

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60–year–old man Thursday for possession of child pornography.

A Sheriff’s Office report says detectives were tipped that 60 year old Edward Peteja was downloading illegal images.

Detectives searched his home at 3122 Bernadette lane, in Sarasota and seized CD’s and DVDs containing images of children.

Peteja is charged with ten felony counts of possession of child porn and is being held without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office release sat he was also arrested in 2005 for use of a child in sexual performance and in 1997 for A prostitution charge.

From the Herald-Tribune in 2005:

“The former spring training announcer for the Cincinnati Reds was arrested Thursday and charged with videotaping juveniles having sex and girls changing in and out of bathing suits in his home.

Edward M. Peteja, known as Eddie Edwards or Ed “Big Ed” Edwards to local sports fans, was charged with two counts of sexual performance by a child.”