Red Tide Strategy Meeting at Skip’s Placida Marina in Englewood

Rachel Wells, manager of Riding the Waves Eco-Tours shares her motivation for creating the Red Tide Strategy meeting.

“I’m hoping some organization and some education. That was really my two main goals, bring some different people’s views, because a lot of people do some research, and so that’s what we need,” said Wells.

Taking place at Skip’s Placida Marina in Englewood, Wells says the meeting focused on educating the public on what Red Tide is, brainstorming ideas on helping and providing an open-forum for locals to ask questions.

Venice resident Nadine Mrowicki says the meeting is an inspiration.

“I’m happy that people are coming out to support this really, really important, horrific crisis. I’m really emotional because the Gulf is our life, it’s our breathe, and our Gulf and our animals, our marine life can’t speak, so our community is speaking for them,” said Mrowicki.

Wells explains Red Tide’s recent effects.

“Without clean water, we’re struggling. We haven’t done tours in over a month now, so it’s really effecting our business, other local tour businesses, charter boat captains, uhm without clean water, it’s just not appealing,” said Wells.

Even through the strife, owner of Gasparilla boat tours and co-creator of the Strategy meeting, Captain Jack Sanzalone says it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think no matter who you were here, you walked away with something. You walked away with a nugget of wisdom to say, I can, I can take personal responsibility and maybe stop with the fertilizer and the pesticides, or I can call my congressman. So many good things came out of this and I’m so proud to be part of it,” said Sanzalone.