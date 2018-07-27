Red tide may be to blame for sea turtle deaths

SARASOTA – Sea turtle deaths this year in Sarasota County have already surpassed the average, and red tide may be to blame.

A red tide bloom has been lingering in the area since October of last year

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has documented 287 sea turtle deaths in the Gulf of Mexico overall this year.

Gretchen Lovewell, a manager for Mote Marine Laboratory, tells the Herald-Tribune her team has recovered 112 deceased sea turtles in Sarasota County, 25 in the past 2 weeks alone.

The yearly average is 100.

Loggerhead and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the two species primarily affected by the bloom.

Both are federally protected.