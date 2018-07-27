Red Tide in Sarasota water killing sea turtles and making them sick

SARASOTA – Sea turtles have been on earth for 100 million years….

All of those years, these prehistoric animals have been living among red tide, which is a natural occurring event, all of those years…

Still, turtles are dying from red tide because of the fish, algae, and other sea life they’re eating.

Perhaps as many as 100 dead in Sarasota County in June and July.

“Our goal is to give them a lot of fluid therapy to try and move those toxins and food sources out of them. So usually the first 24 hours we’re dry docking giving lots of fluids and trying to get them to water,” said Lynne Byrd, Rehabilitation and Medical Care Coordinator at Mote Marine Aquarium

Intreppid who hasn’t spent much time on sand since birth, because he’s a male turtle, makes his way back to sea life after his encounter with red tide…

“We’re excited to get him back out there. Adult males are a rareity. When they need our help we are happy to assist. We want to get them in and out quick,” said Byrd.

Intreppid was found by the Sheriff’s department floating lethargic off of Long Boat and brought in suspicious of red tide because of the large amounts of red tide that was in the water at the time.

He returns to his Long Boat Key habitat a little differently, with a satellite glued to his back.

Because of the satellite Mote will be able to track the movement of the turtle once it leaves the beach. Researchers hope the satellite will help them learn more about Male sea turtles and how sea turtles interact with red tide.

“So we’re gonna see where he goes because turtles in the past have shown they stay away from those areas and how they sense that we don’t know. So that’s great information for the researchers,” said Byrd.

“We don’t get access to male sea turtles very often. The females come up to nest, but the males they stay out to sea at all times so the only time we get them is when they come up to rehab,” said Kristen Mazzarella, Senior Biologist at Mote Aquarium.

The satellite tag is expected to eventually fall off due to the turtle’s everyday life, but in the meantime you can track him with mote by visiting seaturtle.org