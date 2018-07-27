Orioles host Girls Inc. at youth baseball clinic

SARASOTA – It’s often said diamonds are a girls best friend, and the baseball diamond is no exception.

About 100 girls from Girls Inc. took over the Ed Smith Stadium Complex for one of many youth clinics this Summer, which are all part of Sarasota 365.

“It’s an Orioles initiative to reach out to the community, bring ’em here to the stadium and let ’em get involved in some healthy and fun activities, particularly, baseball,” Vice President of Orioles-Sarasota, David Rovine, said.

Pitcher Christian Turnipseed was there to help the girls run, pitch, catch and hit.

He says girls definitely want to have fun.

“They’re more energetic and more in tune with what’s going on,” Turnipseed said.

Zhenasia, 11, of Girls Inc. says she feels lucky to work alongside the pros.

“You feel like kinda special at the same time because they’re taking time out of their day to help you,” Zhenasia said.

Getzemany, 12, says they’re on a special mission to prove girl power is real.

“Girls are trying to show they can do things that men can do,” she said.

Rovine says the girls’ smiles say it all.

“That’s the reward to me, and I know it’s the reward to players, too, because so many of them are reminded of what they were like at that age and what inspired them to get involved,” Rovine said.

“Sometimes I think we lose sight of what the game of baseball is and it becomes a business for us, but when we get to come out with kids, we realize it’s just a game and we get to have fun with it, so it helps us as much as it helps them,” Turnipseed said.

Other Orioles events coming up include the Career Opportunity and Services Fair Aug. 1, and the Back to School Kickoff Aug. 4.