Manatee Commissioners approve operating permits for Mosaic

Kathy Leon
MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Commission has approved five–year operating permits for Mosaic Fertilizer’s phosphate mines.

The move comes one day after DeSoto County refused re–zoning on Mosaic’s behalf.

Approval came at a public hearing that got very heated at times, as several complaints and concerns were voiced from residents about impacts on their properties near Mosaic’s current and future mining operations.

County planners say the permits reflect stipulations already approved in master mining plans, but site inspections must be periodically revisited and renewed.

