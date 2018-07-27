Lakewood Ranch gun shop targeted in suspected chain of robberies

LAKEWOOD RANCH- A Manatee County gun shop is shot into early Friday morning in an attempted burglary. Owners said, they’re not the only ones targeted.

A gun and ammo shop was assaulted by a gun and ammo. Owners of Aegis Tactical woke up Friday morning to a message from a neighboring store.

“They said our front door was shot in,” said owner, Joe Krawtschenko.

Four bullet holes entered the storefront, that didn’t work so they moved to the back door. One bullet went into the door, through an interior wall.

“Then a round actually entered into our classroom area of the shop,” Krawtschenko said.

The burglars still didn’t make entry, thanks to the store’s security system.

“We make sure we secure all of our firearms at night, so even if they did get in, they wouldn’t have gotten anything,” he said.

Krawtschenko said others gun shops weren’t so lucky.

“They broke into other gun shops in the area. They had been stealing guns. It’s the same ammo I guess. I don’t know. Law enforcement doesn’t tell us what’s going on,” he said.

As a member of the community, Krawtschenko said it’s terrifying.

“Who knows what they’re doing with these guns? And as a shop owner, we spent thousands of dollars on security measures and they finally paid off, but nobody wants to see if they’re actually going to work,” said Krawtschenko.

He said he’s grateful for the investment and the out pour of support.

“We did a live video this morning telling people why we weren’t going to be opened today and our great customers, they brought us pies… Might as well make light of the situation,” he said.

Aegis Tactical will reopen Saturday at 9 a.m.