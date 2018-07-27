Feel Good Friday: Mote Sharks Days

SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

The nonprofit facility is in the middle of its annual Mote Shark Days, which culminates Saturday with the Fins and Fun Family Festival. On Friday, Mote is scheduled to conduct a shark feeding on Facebook Live.

There are several species of sharks for visitors to observe in the Mote Aquarium. Mote is also a renowned research center, studying these marine predators to learn about their behavior.

The festival will feature Mote’s mascot, Gilly the Shark, and entertainment from EveryOneRocks.

Stephanie Hagan, an intern at Mote, talks about the event during the segment.

Catch Feel Good Friday, weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.